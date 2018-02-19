Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The day is finally here. It’s Dr. Dre’s 53rd birthday. February 18 the day a man that has had a big hand in the music industry was born as Andre Romelle Young in Compton, CA.

He’s done much in his years of living so in honor of him let’s take a look at some of those accomplishments.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the 2018 Grammys he became a part Grammy Hall of Fame. This isn’t his first Hall of Fame either he also has a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well.

Despite his misfortunes and bad routes that he took on we can’t dismiss his hard work. Dr. Dre and the music industry go hand and hand. He’s brought so much to rap and hip hop. Think of the tracks he took part in. And if you can’t remember here’s a reminder:

Happy Birthday Dr. Dre wish you many more.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: