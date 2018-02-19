News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Dr. Dre’s 53rd Birthday

hollywoodzay
1 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The day is finally here. It’s Dr. Dre’s 53rd birthday. February 18 the day a man that has had a big hand in the music industry was born as Andre Romelle Young in Compton, CA.

He’s done much in his years of living so in honor of him let’s take a look at some of those accomplishments.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the 2018 Grammys he became a part Grammy Hall of Fame. This isn’t his first Hall of Fame either he also has a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well.

Despite his misfortunes and bad routes that he took on we can’t dismiss his hard work. Dr. Dre and the music industry go hand and hand. He’s brought so much to rap and hip hop. Think of the tracks he took part in. And if you can’t remember here’s a reminder:

Happy Birthday Dr. Dre wish you many more.

Dr. Dre

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dr. Dre’s 53rd Birthday

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Dre Portrait
Dr. Dre’s 53rd Birthday
 1 hour ago
02.18.18
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
Kayne West’s Suprise Appearance
 2 hours ago
02.18.18
The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been…
 11 hours ago
02.18.18
Rihanna Twerking With Friends Will End Your Weekend…
 11 hours ago
02.18.18
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This…
 11 hours ago
02.18.18
You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow…
 12 hours ago
02.18.18
This Video Will Make You Wish Children Ran…
 13 hours ago
02.18.18
Safaree Flexes On Gatorade & Supports Dancehall Icon…
 1 day ago
02.17.18
53 items
Black Panther Private Screening At AMC Camp Creek…
 1 day ago
02.17.18
9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot About
 2 days ago
02.17.18
Trying To Sneak Into The ‘Black Panther’ Movie…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
G.O.A.T. Day: Take A Look Back At A…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
Twerking In The Grocery Store Is Normal If…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
Issa New Day! See The New Uber Option…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
No Chill: Black Panther Takes Over Jaden Smith’s…
 2 days ago
02.16.18
photos