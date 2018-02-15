Entertainment News
Ella Mai’s Back With a New Naked Video 

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
You may have heard UK artist Ella Mai’s smash “Boo’d up” only on 97-9 The Beat. In her latest video Ella leaves it all on the floor, figuratively speaking.  She sings about how subjective beauty can be with lyrics like “Somebody who loves me naked / someone who never asks for love / but knows how to take it / are you that somebody.”

 

 

