Music
Home > Music

Normani & Khalid’s New Track ‘Love Lies’ Is Already On Folks Relationship Goal Playlist

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
2016 CMT Music Awards - American Airlines Arrivals

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Normani and Khalid sure do know how to keep the love flowing.

The track also comes on the brink of rumors that Fifth Harmony may be splitting for good after Normani landed a solo deal.

Either way, we’re just glad that two of the most powerful Black voices in pop can come together to make love…songs.

And folks are already obsessed with it:

 

Listen to the full version of “Love Lies” when you hit the flip and tell us what you think.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Normani & Khalid’s New Track ‘Love Lies’ Is Already On Folks Relationship Goal Playlist

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sign This Kid Up To Choreograph Your Fraternity’s…
 8 hours ago
02.14.18
Watch Justina Valentine Bring A Tatted Jessica Rabbit…
 8 hours ago
02.14.18
Kyrie Irving & Basketball Legends Become Old Men…
 8 hours ago
02.14.18
Carmelo, Will Smith, Kim K. & More! How…
 9 hours ago
02.14.18
Hip Hop Concerts Can Now Be Enjoyed By…
 9 hours ago
02.14.18
0 item
2018’s Promising Artists Straight Out Of Atlanta [MUST…
 10 hours ago
02.14.18
Man Serenades His Woman With Music & Dance…
 11 hours ago
02.14.18
Yeezy Taught Us: 7 Times Kanye West Reminded…
 11 hours ago
02.14.18
Chadwick Boseman And Snoop Shared A Black Panther…
 12 hours ago
02.14.18
Our Mood When We Found Out It’s Going…
 13 hours ago
02.14.18
Your Whole Heart Will Melt Seeing This 80-Year…
 14 hours ago
02.14.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Kendrick and Uzi Vert Set to Perform on…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Remember When All The Male R&B Stars Of…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Twitter Folk Are Hilariously Trying To Spell The…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
photos