Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan “Ravioli”?

This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods. In this video, he’ll show you how to make “ravioli.”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

What You Will Need This recipe makes about 40 ravioli. Ravioli Filling 2 cups Mushrooms, sliced

1 cup Garbanzo bean flour

1 cup Kale, chopped

1/3 cup Green Bell Pepper, diced

1/3 cup Red Bell Pepper, diced

1/3 cup Onions, diced

1 Roma Tomato

1 tbsp. Onion Powder

2 tsp. Basil

2 tsp. Oregano

2 tsp. Thyme

2 tsp. Fennel Seeds

2 tsp. Dill

1 tsp. Ginger

1 tsp. Sea Salt

1/2 tsp. Cayenne Powder

1/2 tsp. Crushed Red Pepper

Food Processor Dough 1 1/2 cup Spelt Flour

1/2 cup Garbanzo Bean Flour

3/4 cup Spring Water

1 tsp. Sea Salt

1/2 tsp. Oregano

1/2 tsp. Basil Cheese 1/2 cup Soaked Brazil Nuts (Soaked for a few hours)

1/2 cup Spring Water

2 tsp. Onion Powder

1 tsp. Sea Salt

1/2 tsp. Cayenne

1/2 tsp. Oregano

Blender (Blending Cup Preferred) *This also goes great topped off with Alkaline Tomato Sauce! Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.