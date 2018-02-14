Ty's Conscious Kitchen
Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan “Ravioli”?

This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods.  In this video, he’ll show you how to make “ravioli.”

What You Will Need

This recipe makes about 40 ravioli.

Ravioli Filling

  • 2 cups Mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 cup Garbanzo bean flour
  • 1 cup Kale, chopped
  • 1/3 cup Green Bell Pepper, diced
  • 1/3 cup Red Bell Pepper, diced
  • 1/3 cup Onions, diced
  • 1  Roma Tomato
  • 1 tbsp. Onion Powder
  • 2 tsp. Basil
  • 2 tsp. Oregano
  • 2 tsp. Thyme
  • 2 tsp. Fennel Seeds
  • 2 tsp. Dill
  • 1 tsp. Ginger
  • 1 tsp. Sea Salt
  • 1/2 tsp. Cayenne Powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Crushed Red Pepper
  • Food Processor

Dough

  • 1 1/2 cup Spelt Flour
  • 1/2 cup Garbanzo Bean Flour
  • 3/4 cup Spring Water
  • 1 tsp. Sea Salt
  • 1/2 tsp. Oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. Basil

Cheese

  • 1/2 cup Soaked Brazil Nuts (Soaked for a few hours)
  • 1/2 cup Spring Water
  • 2 tsp. Onion Powder
  • 1 tsp. Sea Salt
  • 1/2 tsp. Cayenne
  • 1/2 tsp. Oregano
  • Blender (Blending Cup Preferred)

*This also goes great topped off with Alkaline Tomato Sauce!

Directions

  1. Add all filling ingredients except garbanzo bean flour to food processor, blend for 30 seconds, then mix in flour until well blended.
  2. On a medium heat, lightly coat cast iron skillet with grapeseed oil.
  3. Spread out ravioli filling, cook for 3-4 minutes on one side, then flip and cook for another 3-4 minutes.
  4. Break up filling and cook for a few more minutes, then set it aside in a bowl.
  5. Add all cheese ingredients to blender and blend until smooth. Add more spring water if too thick.
  6. Pour all dry dough ingredients into food processor, blend for ten seconds, then slowly add water while blending until dough forms into a ball. (If you do not have a food processor, mix together in a bowl and knead until formed into a ball.)
  7. Roll 1/4 of the dough in hands, then roll out dough on a floured surface; adding more flour as needed.
  8. Mix together cheese and filling in the bowl, and spoon mixture on one side of the dough about 1/2 inch apart.
  9. Fold dough over and pat down around filling, cut out ravioli with pastry cutter, then make sure each ravioli is sealed. (Ravioli can be frozen and saved for later at this point.
  10. Bring spring water, with a little bit of oil and sea salt added, to a boil then cook ravioli for 4-6 minutes.
  11. Once done, strain ravioli and allow to cool before serving.
  12. Top off ravioli with Alkaline Tomato Sauce and enjoy!

For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.

photos