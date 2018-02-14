Let Tamika J Set The Vibe For Your Valentine’s Nightcap

Valentine’s Day is here, Are you fully prepared?

Dinner and dessert will only get you so far if you can’t set the mood.

Thankfully, Miami based singer Tamika J has you covered with her latest single. It might be all you need to set the right romantic vibe.

The Haitian-American teams up with Jamaican-American Producer Kris Karz for the sensual “What’s Mine.”

Over smooth production from Karz, Tamika delivers lyrics about wanting love and affection from that person she’s happy to say is hers.

With sultry lyrics like “Baby i’m ready for you…” and “Your body was made for me…” this one will set the mood while you prepare candle lights, silk sheets, and a wild night ahead.

Listen below.

The single is a part of a roll-out from producer Kris Karz as he plans to release more singles featuring his production this year.

The Miami based producer is known for his “Kngly Live!” Acoustic video series, and has worked with upcoming artist Dylan Golden.

