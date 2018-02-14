Entertainment News
Kendrick and Uzi Vert Set to Perform on TNT during NBA All-Star Weekend

Jesse Salazar
NBA All-Star Weekend multi-day event kicks off Thursday in L.A. with Lil Uzi Vert performing from the Road Show before the Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves game at 8 pm.

Then Kendrick Lamar will hit the stage the next day on Friday night (Feb. 16) at L.A. LIVE’s Microsoft Square (next door at STAPLES Center) following TNT’s postgame coverage of the 2018 Rising Stars event (held next door at STAPLES Center).

