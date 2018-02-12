Entertainment News
Trash Trend: Kids Are Running Away From Home Just To Do This At IKEA

(FILES) - A picture taken on February 29

Source: PHILIPPE HUGUEN / Getty

As if eating laundry detergent pods wasn’t enough to make us all shake our heads at these kids, Gen Z has found another bizarre way to be rebels without a cause.

The latest viral challenge is called the 24 Hour Challenge, which “encourages members of the public, particularly youngsters, to hide and build forts in large stores and warehouses overnight, before sneaking out the next morning.” IKEA has been the main target of this unusual challenge — so much so that police have been called to a number of their locations forcing young kids out.

 

According to reports, police were forced to issue a warning after 11-year-old Kaden Mirza was reported missing earlier this week. Mirza re-appeared the next day, having spent the night in a Swedish furniture retailer, all for the ‘gram. The weird trend started back in 2016 after a video of two Belgian kids did it at an IKEA in the U.K.

The Internet fad has recently resurfaced, and IKEA is publicly begging folks to stop. Police are even reportedly working within their communities to raise awareness and asking parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of wild stunts like the “Sleeping Bag Challenge” a.k.a. the “24 Hour Challenge.”

Continue reading Trash Trend: Kids Are Running Away From Home Just To Do This At IKEA

