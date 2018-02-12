Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You Can Get For The FREE Today

With all the money we spend on Apple products, it’s probably wise to take advantage of anything they give away for free.
Check out these paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free — today only.
Pic Navi (Usual Price $2.99)
– Easy-to-use photo location viewer and editor
– Can edit date and time of a photo
– Customizable timestamp
Puzzle Cube AR (Usual Price $1.99)
– Inspired by the Rubix Cube
– No buttons
– Relaxing
Brain Puzzle (Usually 99 cents)
– Mind sharpening
– Simple & Easy
EXIF Viewer by Fluntro (Usually $2.99)
– Professional photographer’s favorite app
– Available for use on all Apple products
– Supports 3D touch
Cleaner Pro (Usual price $2.99)
– Easily Remove Duplicate Contacts
– Quickly find the contacts you need
– Backup contacts in one tap
Get em’ while you can. Don’t wait until it’s too late.