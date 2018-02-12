Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You Can Get For The FREE Today

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Google Maps Returns To Apple's iPhone

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

With all the money we spend on Apple products, it’s probably wise to take advantage of anything they give away for free.

Check out these paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free — today only.

Pic Navi (Usual Price $2.99)

– Easy-to-use photo location viewer and editor

– Can edit date and time of a photo

– Customizable timestamp

 

Puzzle Cube AR (Usual Price $1.99)

– Inspired by the Rubix Cube

– No buttons

– Relaxing

 

Brain Puzzle (Usually 99 cents)

– Mind sharpening

– Simple & Easy

EXIF Viewer by Fluntro (Usually $2.99)

– Professional photographer’s favorite app

– Available for use on all Apple products

– Supports 3D touch

 

Cleaner Pro (Usual price $2.99)

– Easily Remove Duplicate Contacts

– Quickly find the contacts you need

– Backup contacts in one tap

Get em’ while you can. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You Can Get For The FREE Today

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 2 hours ago
02.12.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 4 hours ago
02.12.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 4 hours ago
02.12.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 4 hours ago
02.12.18
Trash Trend: Kids Are Running Away From Home…
 5 hours ago
02.12.18
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 9 hours ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 9 hours ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 10 hours ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 10 hours ago
02.12.18
Trayvon Martin Protest in Los Angeles
Jay-Z Attented Florida Rally in Honor of Trayvon…
 19 hours ago
02.11.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Where is Nicki Minaj?
 20 hours ago
02.11.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 21 hours ago
02.11.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 22 hours ago
02.11.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 22 hours ago
02.11.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
photos