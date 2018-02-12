Legendary Singer Vic Damone Dead At Age 89 [VIDEO]

According to TMZ, legendary singer Vic Damone died today (February 12, 2018) at the age of 89. If you’ve never heard of Vic Damone musically, many can remember hearing his name in the hit movie “Money Talks” starring Chris Tucker and Charlie Sheen, in which Chris claimed that he was Vic Damone’s son–Vic Damone Jr.

Vic was also married to singer Diahann Carroll at one point in time.

RIP Vic Damone.

Legendary Singer Vic Damone Dead at 89 https://t.co/rwslx517cB — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2018

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: TMZ