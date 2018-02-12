97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Legendary Singer Vic Damone Dead At Age 89 [VIDEO]

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment
USA: Diahann Carrolll

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

According to TMZ, legendary singer Vic Damone died today (February 12, 2018) at the age of 89. If you’ve never heard of Vic Damone musically, many can remember hearing his name in the hit movie “Money Talks” starring Chris Tucker and Charlie Sheen, in which Chris claimed that he was Vic Damone’s son–Vic Damone Jr.

Vic was also married to singer Diahann Carroll at one point in time.

RIP Vic Damone.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: TMZ

 

US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

36 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

Continue reading Legendary Singer Vic Damone Dead At Age 89 [VIDEO]

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

vic damone

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 2 hours ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 2 hours ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Trayvon Martin Protest in Los Angeles
Jay-Z Attented Florida Rally in Honor of Trayvon…
 12 hours ago
02.11.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Where is Nicki Minaj?
 13 hours ago
02.11.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 14 hours ago
02.11.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 15 hours ago
02.11.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 15 hours ago
02.11.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 16 hours ago
02.11.18
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer…
 17 hours ago
02.11.18
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
Travis Scott Presented with the Key to Missouri…
 21 hours ago
02.11.18
Folks Have A Lot To Say About Snapchat’s…
 22 hours ago
02.11.18
25 items
President Obama’s Photoshopped Beard Is The Thirst Trap…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
If Your Friends Don’t Hype You Up Like…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
Check Out This Elderly Man’s Reaction When He…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
photos