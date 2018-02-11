Travis Scott Presented with the Key to Missouri City, Texas

Missouri City native Travis Scott always puts on for his hometown, and folks let him know they’re noticing. He was honored with the key to the city by Mayor Allen Owen during a ceremony on Saturday Feb 10 as part of their Black History Celebration. The mayor also proclaimed from this day forward, Feb. 10 will be forever known as “Travis Scott Day.”

Congratulations to another proud Texas representer!

2.10.18 4 EVER

Ps. -Me when when the camera on

-Guy in the blue is me always pic.twitter.com/Lq7XLhbdhq — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 11, 2018

