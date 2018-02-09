Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive” Official Music Video

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
3 reads
Leave a comment

BlocBoy’s new heat with Drake now has visuals to go with it! The video, which dropped last night and already has more than a million views, comes just in time for the major Springfest 2018 announcement where we’ll see BlocBoy perform the smash live at Gas Monkey Live March 18th. Lil Xan will also be in the building along with Lil Ronny, Sherwood Marty and more! Click here for more info including reserving your ticket for the next chapter of our Springfest series! #LevelUP

BLOCBOY JB , Drake , gas monkey live , look alive , Springfest

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive” Official Music Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Spring Fest 2018
Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive”…
 1 hour ago
02.09.18
21 photos
Views From The Philadelphia Eagles 2018 Super Bowl…
 6 hours ago
02.09.18
Forest Whitaker Perfectly Explains Why Black People Love…
 8 hours ago
02.09.18
If You’re Feeling Single And Petty This Valentine’s…
 10 hours ago
02.09.18
This May Be The Cutest Video We’ve Ever…
 10 hours ago
02.09.18
Bad Gyal Ting: A Thread Of Times Rihanna…
 15 hours ago
02.09.18
Puff Explains The Magic Behind The Infamous “Diddy…
 17 hours ago
02.09.18
Yasss! DIY Takes On A Whole New Meaning…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
We Day California
Big Sean Wants YOU to Pick His ‘Unfriendly…
 24 hours ago
02.08.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Watch Migos Whip it Up In the Kitchen,…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Jordan Peele Hilariously Impersonates Chance The Rapper’s ‘Get…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
There’s No Excuse To Miss A Workout After…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
LOL: Groom Has Priceless Reaction Watching His Bride…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Thoughts: Is Tevin Campbell Underrated, Overrated Or Just…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
photos