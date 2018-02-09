Springfest Artist BlocBoy JB & Drake “Look Alive” Official Music Video

BlocBoy’s new heat with Drake now has visuals to go with it! The video, which dropped last night and already has more than a million views, comes just in time for the major Springfest 2018 announcement where we’ll see BlocBoy perform the smash live at Gas Monkey Live March 18th. Lil Xan will also be in the building along with Lil Ronny, Sherwood Marty and more! Click here for more info including reserving your ticket for the next chapter of our Springfest series! #LevelUP

Also On 97.9 The Beat: