Viral Idol: Blocboy JB’s “Shoot” Dance Led To A Drake Feature

From pro athletes to Morehouse’s debate team, everyone was doing the Memphis MC’s viral move before Drizzy blessed him with a verse.

Global Grind
Reading Festival - Day 3

Source: Chiaki Nozu / Getty

By now we know that Drake always keeps his ear to the streams in search of new talent and competition.

Memphis rhymer BlocBoy JB is the latest indie artist to see his stock rise overnight thanks to a co-sign and feature from Drizzy.

After getting social media hopping with “Shoot,” which started a dance craze you are guaranteed to try at least once before summer 2018 is over, JB welcomed Drizzy onto his new single “Look Alive,” causing a social media explosion.

Early reviews say Drake’s Midas touch is just as potent as it was when he blessed Migos “Versace” and Makonnen’s “Tuesday” years back.

And if history repeats itself, Blocboy JB might have a bright 2018 ahead of him with the 6 God on his side.

Stream the track below and judge for yourself.

Read the tweets’ best reactions are after the jump.

