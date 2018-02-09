Big Sean Wants YOU to Pick His ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour Playlist for the DFW

The tour will make landfall in the DFW on April 20th, and for this go Big Sean is relying on you to help him with the set list. Starting today, fans can vote on his website for their Top 20 Big Sean related songs from his collection of albums, mixtapes and even his features for each tour stop. The songs with the most votes will presumably be the songs he’ll perform. So get to uknowbigsean.com and start picking, and check out the full tour schedule below!
April 12 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
April 14 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
April 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
April 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
April 19 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
April 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 29 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University
May 1 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
May 3 – Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum
May 5 – Edmonton, Canada @ Shaw Conference Center
May 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
May 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 15 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem
May 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Center
May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
May 22 – Boston, MA 2 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
May 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
May 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
May 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
May 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
May 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
June 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Cesar’s Arena
June 3 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach