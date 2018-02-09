Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Big Sean Wants YOU to Pick His ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour Playlist for the DFW

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
0 reads
Leave a comment

The tour will make landfall in the DFW on April 20th, and for this go Big Sean is relying on you to help him with the set list. Starting today, fans can vote  on his website for their Top 20 Big Sean related songs from his collection of albums, mixtapes and even his features for each tour stop. The songs with the most votes will presumably be the songs he’ll perform. So get to uknowbigsean.com and start picking, and check out the full tour schedule below!

April 12 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

April 14 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

April 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

April 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 19 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

April 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 29 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University

May 1 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

May 3 – Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum

May 5 – Edmonton, Canada @ Shaw Conference Center

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

May 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 15 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

May 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

May 19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Center

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

May 22 – Boston, MA 2 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

May 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

May 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Cesar’s Arena

June 3 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

big sean , Dallas , DFW , Tour , unfriendly reminder

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Big Sean Wants YOU to Pick His ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour Playlist for the DFW

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
We Day California
Big Sean Wants YOU to Pick His ‘Unfriendly…
 20 mins ago
02.08.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Watch Migos Whip it Up In the Kitchen,…
 3 hours ago
02.08.18
Jordan Peele Hilariously Impersonates Chance The Rapper’s ‘Get…
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
There’s No Excuse To Miss A Workout After…
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
LOL: Groom Has Priceless Reaction Watching His Bride…
 4 hours ago
02.08.18
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
Thoughts: Is Tevin Campbell Underrated, Overrated Or Just…
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump…
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
Diddy At His Twins’ Black History Month Play…
 6 hours ago
02.08.18
Here’s The Latest Trailer For Taraji P Henson…
 8 hours ago
02.08.18
This Video Of A Dog Riding A Pony…
 9 hours ago
02.08.18
Pretty Cool: Watch As This Baby Octopus Is…
 9 hours ago
02.08.18
OMG! What Would You Do If You Saw…
 9 hours ago
02.08.18
WTF: Woman Tazes Her Lady Parts On Camera
 9 hours ago
02.08.18
Nas This Friday At Prive
Nas Names Some Of His Biggest Music Inspirations:…
 11 hours ago
02.08.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage And Audience
Big Sean Announces his ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour Dates
 13 hours ago
02.08.18
photos