Big Sean Wants YOU to Pick His ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour Playlist for the DFW

The tour will make landfall in the DFW on April 20th, and for this go Big Sean is relying on you to help him with the set list. Starting today, fans can vote on his website for their Top 20 Big Sean related songs from his collection of albums, mixtapes and even his features for each tour stop. The songs with the most votes will presumably be the songs he’ll perform. So get to uknowbigsean.com and start picking, and check out the full tour schedule below!

April 12 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

April 14 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

April 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

April 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 19 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

April 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 29 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University

May 1 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

May 3 – Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum

May 5 – Edmonton, Canada @ Shaw Conference Center

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

May 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 15 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

May 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

May 19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Center

May 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

May 22 – Boston, MA 2 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

May 27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

May 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Cesar’s Arena

June 3 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

