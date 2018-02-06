News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rich Homie Quan Is Back on The Scene

Pskillz
6 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Dequantes Devontay Lamar aka “Rich Homie Quan ” Gases up the jet ski’s

and brings out the yacht and the old vocalist Quan. Bringing back the catchy

bar for bar lingo. Rick James even got some recognition. Press play and peep the

new visuals that Rich Homie and his label put together.

Changes , Noise on the net , Rich Homie Quan

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rich Homie Quan Is Back on The Scene

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 5 hours ago
02.05.18
5 items
1501 Certified Ent Presents: Megan Thee Stallion [PHOTOS]
 7 hours ago
02.05.18
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
 7 hours ago
02.05.18
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The…
 7 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him…
 7 hours ago
02.05.18
10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of…
 8 hours ago
02.05.18
Is It The End Of An Era? Major…
 9 hours ago
02.05.18
#StirFryChallenge Has Migos Fans Dancing In Slow Motion
 9 hours ago
02.05.18
Watch: YG Goes Sneaker Shopping And Talks Keeping…
 12 hours ago
02.05.18
Sneakerheads Were Triggered By This Picture Of Justin…
 12 hours ago
02.05.18
Someone Give This Funny Dad A Contract Modeling…
 14 hours ago
02.05.18
Diet Coke Awkwardly Sampled Shabba Ranks In Super…
 14 hours ago
02.05.18
Frat Brothers’ Hype Routine Represents The Super Bowl…
 15 hours ago
02.05.18
No. 1: Every Time Brandon Graham Was A…
 15 hours ago
02.05.18
These Inspirational Quotes From Black Heroes Will Get…
 16 hours ago
02.05.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
MIGOS ‘CULTURE II’ TOPS BILLBOARD CHARTS
 16 hours ago
02.05.18
photos