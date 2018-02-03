News & Gossip
Have The Money Moves Turned Into Pamper Money

Pskillz
Word on the net, is that princess Cardi, may have a

extra person to feed these days. According to a few

suspicious fans, & a few outfit restrictions. The recently

engaged artist may be expecting a Offset junior sooner than

we think. Does this mean that her recently guest appearance

tour with Bruno Mars will be less active as the 60TH Grammy Awards?

Stick around and keep your eyes on the prize.

