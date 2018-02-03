Martin Lawrence vs Martin Payne

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Is the cat out of the bag or nah. Martin Lawrence aka

Martin Payne along with two of his main characters Tisha Campbell

(Gina) and Tichina Arnold (Pam), originally from the 1990’s classic

show of five seasons strong are out & about in public.

Friday lunch courtesy of ” Ol Marty Mar” at a hot spot in California.

Not too long before the paparazzi arrived on the scene, seeking answers of the

rumor about the show returning to tv. Of course Martin and Pam kept it short and sweat painting a few hints.

But on the flip side Gina kept it real.com. Although her responses came off raunchy,

a true Martin fan can still read the vibe, and sense the energy.

