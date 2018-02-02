Music
Now That We Know What We Know About R. Kelly, Don’t His Song Lyrics Sound Super Sketchy?

"Keep it on the down low..."

R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s been twenty-four years since R. Kelly, who was 27 at the time, married a then 15-year-old Aaliyah.

Their illegal six-month marriage was annulled in 1995, but a troubled R. Kelly didn’t stop there, as he’s been sued by countless women in the last two decades. The charges? Emotional distress, impregnating an underage girl then forcing her to have an abortion, and more. Kelly was charged with 21 counts of child pornography in 2002 when Chicago police accused him of videotaping minors after enticing them to engage in sexual acts. After that, he was charged with 12 more counts of child pornography in Florida and just last year, Buzzfeed broke a story about Kelly luring very young women into a sex cult and allegedly holding them against their will.

And now, after ignoring all these signs for so long, it seems the world is finally starting to open its eyes. Sort of. But what if Kelly was giving people clues in his music all along? The most obvious example is “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number,” which he wrote and produced for his 15-year-old bride Aaliyah back in 1994.

Kelly penned the famous lyrics, sung by teenage Aaliyah “Age ain’t nothing but a number, throwing down ain’t nothing but a thang,” later adding, “Take my hand and come with me, let me show you to ecstasy.”

Hit the flip for more lyrics that make us go “Hm, who is Kelly talking to and what exactly was he talking about?” And let us know if we missed any.

