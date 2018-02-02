Oh Say Can You Sing! Top 8 National Anthem Performances At The Super Bowl

0 reads Leave a comment
In recent years, the U.S. national anthem has been up for debate due to protests from athletes on social issues.
But no matter what you think of the demonstrations, a great singer could have you standing, jumping for joy or just plain catching the spirit.
With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, many folks are anticipating Pink‘s take on “The Star-Spangled Banner.” She has a lot to live up to.
Some of the greatest singers of our generation have brought new life to the song and a creative approach could cement your name in history.
Some of the greatest singers of our generation have brought new life to the song and a creative approach could cement your name in history.
