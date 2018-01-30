Music Videos
The Migos Just Dropped Rush Hour 4 visual

Offset, Quavo,and Take Off may have just gave, any former Rush Hour, Jackie Chan,

or Chris Tucker fan, a along lost flash back memory. Watch The Migos take the art,

the culture, the kung fu combine it into a short film. Dropping off a 6 minute and 37 second music

video to the net was genius. Even the producer of “Stir Fry “, Pharrell made a casual cameo,

during this martial arts motion picture. Hong Kong may see an up rise in tourist sales, thanks to

the Migos choice of scenery.

