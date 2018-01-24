Local News: Thief In Richland Hills Carjacks Navy Vet At Shell Gas Station [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11 News, a thief in Richland Hills is still on the lose after he stole a 69-year-old Navy vet’s truck and wallet at a Shell gas station. Allan Huddleston, the victim, didn’t go down without a fight, however, the thief managed to get away.

Carjacker Assaults Navy Veteran At Gas Station https://t.co/4wVVOeLJ2Z — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 24, 2018

It’s sad that some people don’t respect the elderly and would target them for crimes like these. Allan’s truck was recovered, but no sign of his missing items.

Always remember, you reap what you sew.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

