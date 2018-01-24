97.9 The Beat TV News
Local News: Thief In Richland Hills Carjacks Navy Vet At Shell Gas Station [VIDEO]

farlinave
According to CBS 11 News, a thief in Richland Hills is still on the lose after he stole a 69-year-old Navy vet’s truck and wallet at a Shell gas station. Allan Huddleston, the victim, didn’t go down without a fight, however, the thief managed to get away.

It’s sad that some people don’t respect the elderly and would target them for crimes like these. Allan’s truck was recovered, but no sign of his missing items.

Always remember, you reap what you sew.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave

