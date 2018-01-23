Happy National Pie Day From The Rock

You may know him now as one of the biggest film stars in the game and social media’s vote for Vice President of the United States in 2020 (with Oprah as POTUS of course).

But back 17 years ago, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a pro Wrestler with a not so professional — or long — music career. In honor of National Pie Day, check out this video of The Rock’s single “Pie” ft. Slick Rick. You’re welcome.

Hit the flip for the full track.

