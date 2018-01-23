HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is Losing Its Mind

The HennyPalooza crew surprised us all this week when they announced that they were rebranding as DussePalooza. It seems their social event series isn’t over at all—in fact, the crew is back in a major way.

Hitting Twitter with their big announcement, the minds behind the ongoing Henny-infused party said Hennessy doesn’t value “young, ambitious, creative minorities,” so they had to chuck the deuces.

So… — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

At the end of last year, we said that our 5 year anniversary at Terminal 5 would be the last #HennyPalooza. — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

A lot of people asked what that meant really? Last one ever? For a while? What's next? Etc. — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

The truth is, after 50 shows and 5 years we knew it was time to level all the way up. — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

For years, you've all asked "why doesn't Hennessy support you guys?" The answer is quite simple… — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

They don't value us, us being the young, ambitious, creative minorities that are actually the culture that they claim to be a part of. — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

So in order for us to elevate this self made brand, we had to find the proper partner. Someone who speaks like us, knows us, looks like us. — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

With that said… — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

Guess we should announce the first date huh? — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

The crew then announced their first #DussePalooza date, which sent the internet into a frenzy:

First stop on the #DussePalooza tour is Los Angeles for All Star Weekend!! Tickets on sale NOW! pic.twitter.com/MBjSnEfQv7 — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018

And with that said:

Same Party. Same Crew. New Rules. #DussePalooza is here, Henny Palooza is no more… pic.twitter.com/A61K3sgnFz — Dusse Palooza (@DussePalooza) January 22, 2018



