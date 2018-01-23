Entertainment News
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is Losing Its Mind

Global Grind
Romeo Santos Celebrates 'GOLDEN' and His Birthday

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

The HennyPalooza crew surprised us all this week when they announced that they were rebranding as DussePalooza. It seems their social event series isn’t over at all—in fact, the crew is back in a major way.

Hitting Twitter with their big announcement, the minds behind the ongoing Henny-infused party said Hennessy doesn’t value “young, ambitious, creative minorities,” so they had to chuck the deuces.

The crew then announced their first #DussePalooza date, which sent the internet into a frenzy:

And with that said:

Hit the flip to see how the culture is reacting.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

photos