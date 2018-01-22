Here’s Visual Proof That Mariah Carey Songs Never Get Old

Mariah Carey is still a queen, honey — especially when it comes to being the one of the first original divas ever, with hits that span across generations.

Watch these students (who probably were about 5 years old when this song came out) belt out Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” during lunch. Even MC herself thought this was pretty epic.

More time than I ever spent in my school's cafeteria LOL 😂💖🎶 https://t.co/oG3WPxzrDY — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 22, 2018

What’s your favorite Mimi track to sing with friends? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook and let us know.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: