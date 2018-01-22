Fight Breaks Out Between Comedian And A Fan At A Comedy Show

There are many ways to handle not liking a joke a comedian tells. For one fan at the Comedy House in Columbia, South Carolina, his way of handling bad jokes was jumping on stage and fighting the comedian.

In the viral video, the comedian in the black pants (Steve Brown) is seen dodging swings by the disgruntled fan who somehow made his way on stage. Things got pretty intense. Check out the video below.

*Breaking* Comedian Attacked On Stage: Steve Brown Vs. Fan At The Comedy House https://t.co/4kqQqBp1zj pic.twitter.com/TklVZBlPa0 — Comedy Hype (@ComedyHype_) January 22, 2018

