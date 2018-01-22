Niecy Nash And Sterling K. Brown Stole The Show At The SAG Awards

3 reads Leave a comment
All eyes were on Niecy Nash when she attended last night’s SAG Awards in a curve-fitting emerald green Julea Domani gown. The highlight of the night came when Niecy Nash and actress Olivia Munn presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Niecy insisted that if Sterling K. Brown won, she be the one to announce his name.
Needless to say, Sterling K. Brown DID win that award, making history as the first black actor to do so.
This Is Us also won big at the SAG Awards, Sterling’s second win of the night.
But can we talk about Niecy in this dress, though?
