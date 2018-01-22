Kevin McCall Speaks About Black Women Working

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Kevin McCall has been getting a lot of backlash for a video he uploaded on social media. In this video he addresses his opinion about black women working for the quote on quote white man.

According to Kevin, Black women should be spending more time at home with their families while the man does his “job”. He went on to say in video “my mom was so busy trying to show me love working that she was never home”.

To top it all off he gave a little of his own insight into failed relationships. The reasoning he gave was that men don’t want to rock with a woman that essentially takes up their role.

His video definitely didn’t make people happy. A lot of people tweeted how they felt about his point of view. And they were all but nice.

Black men quick to clown black women for making up for their shortcomings.🙄 #KevinMcCall — Black Wonder Woman (@deansbean1) January 21, 2018

#IOBplay📽🎥: #KevinMccall has some words for African American women! 🍭 isnt he a snack? https://t.co/wyHK6FzNme — Industry on Blast (@iobtweets) January 21, 2018

What do you think about the whole ordeal?

