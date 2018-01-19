Entertainment News
Watch Joey Bada$$ Brilliantly Flip A Prince Classic On ‘When Thugs Cry’

A powerful interpretation.

Power 106 FM's Cali Christmas 2017

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Joey Bada$$ released a performance this week that will surely be added to the list of bomb cover songs.

The Brooklyn spitter flipped Prince‘s classic “When Doves Cry” to create his own “When Thugs Cry,” and it’s a powerful performance.

He reflects on violence within his community and explores what it feels like to just “wanna be free.” Check out his show-stopping song below!

