You Won’t Believe The Shocking Secret This Woman Revealed To Her Best Friend On The Train

It’s easy to say what you would do if you were ever in an embarrassing situation, like the one in the video below. But when confronted with the news that your best friend is pregnant by your husband (while on the train), it’s almost against human nature to not think about dragging said friend up and down the train car.

Imagine being good friends with a woman that gets pregnant by your husband and decides to tell you about it while y’all are on the train! What you doing? pic.twitter.com/c0N92wzexS — Alicia Daniella. (@keepupwithle) January 17, 2018

Me with my headphones in my ear but nothing is playing pic.twitter.com/sU5wgYJuVN — Lefty Todoroki (@LeftyLucky_) January 18, 2018

Sis would’ve got Molly whopped that day 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/o6fcLcJcHk — Lyne Whitfield (@LyneWhitfield) January 18, 2018

WWYD? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: