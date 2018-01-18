How You Gon’ Be Mad On Vacation: 10 Pictures That Prove “Smiling Kanye” Isn’t All That Rare

New pictures have emerged of Kanye West taking visit to his studio in Calabasas, California. Not only was it exciting to see Yeezus on the way to the studio with his laptop in hand, but fans were also eager to see the artist because it was his first time being out since the birth of his 3rd child. No names for the baby girl have been announced yet, but everyone has noticed just how happy Mr. West looked while out and about as a new DadYe of 3.

Kanye arriving at his office in Calabasas today pic.twitter.com/EqzrAWkI0N — KimYe Media (@KimYeMedia) January 17, 2018

Because of Kanye’s commonly pretty serious face, a lot of people are under the impression that the rapper and producer never smiles, so they really treat it like an event every time pictures surface of him sporting a huge smile. The paparazzi caught Ye going into his office in Calabasas and had a really pleasant conversation out of the star, getting a huge smile out of him when one suggests him and Kim Kardashian should name their new baby Donda (after his late mother). It’s no mystery why people are surprised when Kanye has positive experiences with paparazzi, because he’s definitely had some pretty aggressively negative experiences with them before…but the conception that pictures of Yeezy smiling aren’t abundant is simply untrue.

Plenty of pictures and videos of Kanye smiling exist, and you gotta admit: it’s infectious. Especially after his year off following the cancellation of the end of his Saint Pablo Tour, it’s amazing to see Ye out and about, and seemingly in great spirits again. Check out some more pictures of West that prove a smiling Kanye isn’t a rare one, but it’ll still make you happy every time you spot a new one.

