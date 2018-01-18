Jackée Harry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot: ‘It’s Happening And I’m Excited’

It’s really happening y’all! Jackée Harry recently told Steve Harvey that the Sister, Sister reboot is a go!

Yeah, it’s happening. I’m excited. Tia [Mowry-Hardrict] and Tamara [Mowry] are my babies. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!” the Emmy winner said.

However, she didn’t give anymore details including what network the show was going to be on or when it was going to drop.

In case you don’t remember the iconic ABC and WB show or need a refresher, it debuted in 1994 and was on air for 5 years. Jackée played Lisa Landry in the series that was centered identical twins that were separated at birth. Through a chance encounter, the two young girls met and later worked hard to blend their families together.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard news that this show was making a comeback.

Back in May we reported that Tia Mowry confirmed to NYLON that the show was having its turn with a reboot.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she told the publication.

While other reboots including Roseanne, Twin Peaks, and Will and Grace have hit the small screen, she stressed that her show is facing a few obstacles.

“I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

Well, here’s what we know, it’s coming and we couldn’t be more excited!

