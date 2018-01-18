News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jackée Harry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot: ‘It’s Happening And I’m Excited’

We can't for this iconic show to come back!

97.9 The Beat Staff
5 reads
Leave a comment
2013 BET Experience - Fan Fest Outdoor Day 2

Source: Paul A. Hebert / Getty

It’s really happening y’all! Jackée Harry recently told Steve Harvey that the Sister, Sister reboot is a go!

Yeah, it’s happening. I’m excited. Tia [Mowry-Hardrict] and Tamara [Mowry] are my babies. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!” the Emmy winner said.

However, she didn’t give anymore details including what network the show was going to be on or when it was going to drop.

In case you don’t remember the iconic ABC and WB show or need a refresher, it debuted in 1994 and was on air for 5 years. Jackée played Lisa Landry in the series that was centered identical twins that were separated at birth. Through a chance encounter, the two young girls met and  later worked hard to blend their families together.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard news that this show was making a comeback.

Back in May we reported that Tia Mowry confirmed to NYLON that the show was having its turn with a reboot.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she told the publication. 

While other reboots including Roseanne, Twin Peaks, and Will and Grace have hit the small screen, she stressed that her show is facing a few obstacles. 

“I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

Well, here’s what we know, it’s coming and we couldn’t be more excited!

BEAUTIES: Did you ever watch Sister, Sister?

RELATED NEWS:

Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We Would Love To See Revived

Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

‘Family Matters’ Judy Speaks Out About Not Being Invited To ‘Entertainment Weekly’s’ Reunion Photo Shoot

BACK ROW:MICHELLE THOMAS;JALEEL WHITE;DARIUS MCCRARY;JOMARIE PAYTON;REGINALD VELJOHNSON;KELLIE SHANYGNE WILLIAMS FRONT ROW: ORLANDO BROWN;ROSETTA LENOIRE;BRYTON JAMES

'Family Matters' Cast Reunites For Entertainment Weekly Shoot

6 photos Launch gallery

'Family Matters' Cast Reunites For Entertainment Weekly Shoot

Continue reading ‘Family Matters’ Cast Reunites For Entertainment Weekly Shoot

'Family Matters' Cast Reunites For Entertainment Weekly Shoot

Jackee Harry , sister sister , tia mowry

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: When Your Video Game Frustrations Go From…
 4 hours ago
01.18.18
This Grown Lil Man Has Clearly Been On…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
Rumor Has It, Cardi B Is Coming To…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
Lakeith Stanfield Tried To Recreate The ‘Atlanta’ Season…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
See The Steamy Choreography To “The Weekend” That…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
Rapper Chamillionaire Steps Forward To Help Man Being…
 6 hours ago
01.18.18
Boosie Has Been Snowed In And He Has…
 6 hours ago
01.18.18
It’s “Juice’s” 26th B-Day, Read The Director’s Memories…
 17 hours ago
01.18.18
Um, Ok: Is This What They’re Doing On…
 23 hours ago
01.17.18
Let This Vintage Lil Kim Video Remind You…
 23 hours ago
01.17.18
11 Tweets That Perfectly Describe What It’s Like…
 23 hours ago
01.17.18
Lazy Pet Owners Can Relate To These Hilarious…
 23 hours ago
01.17.18
Documentary Will Study History Of Hip Hop &…
 24 hours ago
01.17.18
Fellas, This Is How You Should Respond When…
 24 hours ago
01.17.18
These ‘Golden Girls’ Remixes Will Get Betty White…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Jermaine Dupri Explains How He’s More Influential To…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
photos