Take The Montreal Cognitive Assessment To See If You Are As Mentally Fit As Donald Trump

National News
President Donald Trump...

Donald Trump’s health was in questioned by many. Because of some of his actions some wondered if #45 suffered with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. White House Doctor Ronny Jackson gave the press an update on Trump’s health and concluded that he was in perfect health.

Trump achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (Moca), a test that screens for illnesses such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Some are questioning the results but now you have a chance to take it on your own. Scribd.com released a version of the test you can take for your own and see if you passed. Let us know what you receive on your test!

photos