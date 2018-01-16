NAACP Image Awards Breaks The Internet With Laughs, Activism And Star Power

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

NAACP Image Awards Breaks The Internet With Laughs, Activism And Star Power

Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Issa Rae and many more were in the building.

97.9 The Beat Staff
10 reads
Leave a comment

The 49th annual NAACP Image Awards just ended and it was night full of celebration, laughter and activism. Host and winner for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson led the show with a perfect mix of jokes and honoring winners.  Everyone from Halle Berry to Chadwick Boseman to Terry Crews to Michael B. Jordan graced the stage.

Some notable wins included Omari Hardwick winning his first Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Power, Danny Glover presented with the President’s Award, Girls Trip winning Outstanding Motion Picture and Ava DuVernay honored with Entertainer Of The Year. Ava gave an epic speech, check it out:

Another phenomenal moment was Laverne Cox, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe and Angela Robinson delivering a phenomenal speech about #TimesUp. See below:

 

Anthony Anderson killed it as host and this particular Omarosa joke set the Internet on fire. Anderson said during the opening monologue, “I hear Omarosa is getting ten million dollars for a book deal about her life in the White House. Hasn’t that book and movie already been made? It’s called The Help!” Reportedly, Omarosa was in the building and Twitter went off:

Congrats to everyone celebrated at tonight’s NAACP Image Awards.  You can see the full list of winners here.

SEE ALSO:

63-Year-Old Father And Son Share Graduation Day Together

Black Harvard Students To Host Own Graduation Ceremony

NAACP Image Awards

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading NAACP Image Awards Breaks The Internet With Laughs, Activism And Star Power

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To…
 2 hours ago
01.16.18
We’re Terrified Of This Leatherface-Like Kid Who Cuts…
 3 hours ago
01.16.18
Missed The NAACP Image Awards? Here Are A…
 4 hours ago
01.16.18
Vibes: Tuesday Morning Has Us Feeling Like This…
 5 hours ago
01.16.18
Nipsey Hussle Explains Why Artists Should Sign Up…
 20 hours ago
01.15.18
LOL: When You And Water Don’t Go Well…
 20 hours ago
01.15.18
35 items
MLK Day Celebration 2018 At The National Center…
 22 hours ago
01.15.18
Shmood: A Day Off With Your Squad Can…
 23 hours ago
01.15.18
Happy Founder’s Day: 10 Celebs You Didn’t Know…
 24 hours ago
01.15.18
If You Didn’t Watch These MLK Movies As…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
Whitney Houston Would Not Approve This Cover Of…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr.…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
Here’s How A Viral Tiffany Haddish Clip Landed…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
No Lie, Will Smith Is The Best Thing…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
#WakandaGate Americans Wants Trump To Answer The Crisis…
 1 day ago
01.15.18
photos