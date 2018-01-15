Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Happy Birthday to Mr. Black Excellence himself, Martin Luther King Jr.

On this day, we celebrate the life of a true king who fearlessly fought for what he believed in and lead a whole race of people to believe in themselves.

“Finally…we have got to have more dedicated, consecrated, intelligent and sincere leadership. This is a tense period through which we are passing, this period of transition and there is a need all over the nation for leaders to carry on.” #MLK #MLKDay #MLK50Forward pic.twitter.com/nbEQI4Gvlv — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 15, 2018

In honor of MLK’s 89th birthday, check out these rare, classic photos of the late king.

