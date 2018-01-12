JD McCrary Proves He Can Be The Next Michael Jackson With Dance-Off

Last month, young talent JD McCrary was giving people Michael Jackson feels with his performance of “Who’s Loving You.” With vocals like his, it’s no wonder he was casted as Young Simba in the upcoming Lion King remake.

Now, JD is proving even more that he could be the next M.J. when he appeared on Ellen recently. The young talent went up against dance extraordinaire tWitch in a dance-off and held his own. Check it out below!

