Bizzare, Eminem, and 50 Cent Get On Joe Budden’s Head For Talking Sh*t [VIDEO]

farlinave
Bizzare, Eminem, and 50 Cent get on Joe Budden’s head via social media for dissing Em’s album.” DJ Akademiks provides the commentary in the video above.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Continue reading Bizzare, Eminem, and 50 Cent Get On Joe Budden's Head For Talking Sh*t [VIDEO]

50 cent , bizzare , Eminem , Joe Budden

