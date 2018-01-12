Future Collabs With Young Thug

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=176&v=k3zmNrf0Eog

Future and Young Thug dropping some new visuals during the second week of

the new year, most recent collaboration called entitled “All da Smoke ” .

With a small sample from the classic hit cartoon “The Simpsons”, Hendrix

& Thugga take us a through a group home perspective and heats up the smoke

accordingly. Check it out!!

