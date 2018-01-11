Music
Home > Music

#TBT: The Cheetah Girls Live On With This Bomb Song Cover

Harmonies for days.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
New York Premiere of Cheetah Girls

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

If you missed The McClain Sisters cover a Cheetah Girls classic (yes they have classics), then you’re in for a treat.

China McClain, a Disney Channel star herself, joins her talented sisters in a cover of “Cinderella” from The Cheetah Girls Disney Channel movie.

Let China, Sierra and Lauryn take you back to 2003 with their beautiful harmonies below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #TBT: The Cheetah Girls Live On With This Bomb Song Cover

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop…
 26 mins ago
01.11.18
LOL: You Won’t Believe How North Carolina’s State…
 41 mins ago
01.11.18
This Girl’s Tweet About Her Father’s Struggling Panaderia…
 1 hour ago
01.11.18
Pointlessly Packaging Natural Goods In Plastic Has Grocery…
 3 hours ago
01.11.18
Have You Seen These Videos Of A Cirque…
 4 hours ago
01.11.18
Mom Of H&M Kid Breaks Silence On Monkey…
 4 hours ago
01.11.18
Did This NBA Star Take This Rookie Prank…
 5 hours ago
01.11.18
Watch Khia Rap About Chicken In A Sexual…
 6 hours ago
01.11.18
Ouch: Attempting This Viral Stunt Wen’t Hilariously Wrong
 6 hours ago
01.11.18
Happy Birthday Afeni! Check Out This Emotional Vintage…
 24 hours ago
01.10.18
People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Meet The Only Man On The Internet That…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
LOL: Mariah Carey ‘Tea’ Shirts Are Officially For…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
This Tumbling Gymnast Is The Epitome Of Black…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
This Ode To Old School Music Is How…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
photos