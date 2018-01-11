TBT: The Cheetah Girls Live On With This Bomb Song Cover

If you missed The McClain Sisters cover a Cheetah Girls classic (yes they have classics), then you’re in for a treat.

China McClain, a Disney Channel star herself, joins her talented sisters in a cover of “Cinderella” from The Cheetah Girls Disney Channel movie.

Let China, Sierra and Lauryn take you back to 2003 with their beautiful harmonies below.

