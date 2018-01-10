Serena Williams Saves Her Own Life After Giving Birth

11 reads Leave a comment
Serena Williams is amazing at everything she does, including giving birth to her first child Alexis Olympia Ohanion, Jr. The 23 time Grand Slam Champion self-diagnosed life-threatening complications after giving birth.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Because of her history of blood clots she was able to tell her doctor she wasn’t feeling right and needed a CT scan and IV heparin (a blood thinner) right away. Doctors thought she was confused because of her pain meds, but as usual Serena was spot on. During her CT scan, doctors found several small blood clots, which had settled in her lungs. Doctors shortly took care of the problem and she was all set.
Serena Williams we salute you!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame Cay Villa Runs For About $35,00 A Week
13 photos Launch gallery
Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame Cay Villa Runs For About $35,00 A Week
1. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian1 of 13
2. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa2 of 13
3. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa3 of 13
4. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa4 of 13
5. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa5 of 13
6. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa6 of 13
7. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa7 of 13
8. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa8 of 13
9. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa9 of 13
10. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa10 of 13
11. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa11 of 13
12. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa12 of 13
13. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Honeymoon Villa13 of 13
comments – Add Yours