One DJ Is Blowing Up Thanks To His Radio Station Housed In A Bodega

A popular DJ is bringing his dose of positivity to the East New York community and he’s doing it all from his uncle’s bodega.

Geovanny Valdez, a.k.a. DJ Jova, came to New York from the Dominican Republic when he was just 18 years old. A couple of years later, Valdez decided to use his radio background to start a radio station.

It’s called La Relambia FM 94.1 and it reaches more than 50,000 people worldwide. Valdez uses the station to play a variety of music and to discuss important topics, all with a sense of humor of course. “I’m fun. I’m a Relambio, that’s who I am and I play all kinds of music. People are going to like it,” he told News 12.

You can check out more of Valdez’s story below and continue to keep him on your radar as he hopes to expand the radio station in the upcoming year!

