Forbes Reveals Their List Of Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls To Kick Off 2018

There's some unusual suspects on the list

NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

As we make our way into the new year, Forbes has recognized  hip-hop’s new class of moneymakers as part of its new Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls list, formerly known as Hip-Hop Cash Princes. Forbes renamed their original roundup to Hip-Hop Future Moguls as a push towards inclusivity and diversity, broadening this year’s criteria to include “age, ethnicity and gender,” which made the way for female artists to finally appear on the list, which is only right. The entire roundup is below, which includes the usual suspects, along with some up-and-comers a lot of people might not have suspected from a huge list like this. The 10 artists all deserve these placements and have unique stories about how they’re making their way to the top–no 2 come-up stories are alike. Take a look at the young moguls making their way to super-stardom (according to Forbes) in 2018:

Cardi B

Post Malone

Tyler, The Creator

Playboi Carti

Dave East

Lizzo

Vic Mensa

Lil Pump

21 Savage

WondaGurl

Those on the list aren’t there for just money, necessarily, but show promise in their ability to make a lasting name for themselves in the music industry. Some of these entires weren’t hard to predict, like Post Malone and 21 Savage, whose collaboration “Rockstar,” which held the Number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. Other, newer additions like Lizzo and Wondagurl might not have been expected by many, but it’s refreshing to see that such a notable publication is making a name for fresher talent.

Charlamagne Tha God, Universal Hip-Hop Museum president Rocky Bucano, and Forbes’ Zack O’Malley Greenburg and Natalie Robehmed picked this year’s class of Future Moguls.

