97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Meet The Richest Man In The World [VIDEO]

farlinave
6 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Meet Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world. He’s the man who started Amazon.com, now the largest online retailer in the world! CBS News reports that Jeff’s now $105.1 billion dollars, after Amazon’s shares jump up in stock 7% on Monday.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Amazon , jeff bezos , Rich

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Meet The Richest Man In The World [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brrr: Could You Stand The Cold In ‘The…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
The Lite Feet Movement Has Taken Over New…
 10 hours ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 11 hours ago
01.09.18
The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Everything
 11 hours ago
01.09.18
Quavo Owes Drake Money After Losing College Football…
 14 hours ago
01.09.18
It Appears Donald Trump Doesn’t Know The Words…
 14 hours ago
01.09.18
These Celebrities Can Totally Unlock Each Other’s Iphone…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
#RelationshipGoals: Is AcroYoga For You And Bae?
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Edges Snatched: These 5 Church Signs About Donald…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Try Not To Laugh At These Super Silly…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Folks Are Losing It Over ‘Atlanta’ Comeback In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Taraji P Henson Talks Proud Mary & Producing…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
This Might Be The Most Lit Barbershop Ever
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Motivational Tweets To Help You Get Through Monday
 1 day ago
01.08.18
LOL: This Video Is Being Called The Worst…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
For A Second, You’ll Think This Guy’s Head…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
photos