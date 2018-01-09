It Appears Donald Trump Doesn’t Know The Words To The National Anthem

Donald Trump made an appearance at the College Football National Championship game and before the game could get started, he became the talk of social media.

You see, the 45th president of the United States, who has been very vocal about NFL players standing for the National Anthem, appeared to not know the words to the anthem himself. In fact, whenever he was caught mouthing words, it appeared that only half of the words were actually the song’s lyrics.

Super obvious Trump doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. Disgraceful for any president, but particularly bad given his months of race-baiting rants against NFL players kneeling to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/jUD0hBqo9N — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 9, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Well, that’s embarrassing.

