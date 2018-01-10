WTF? Disney Actually Created A White Version Of Black Panther

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

WTF? Disney Actually Created A White Version Of Black Panther

Something ain't right.

97.9 The Beat Staff
9 reads
Leave a comment

Black Panther is ready to hit theaters on February 16 and Disney is in full promotion gear. However, someone on their marketing team screwed up and social media is outraged. Disney created a White version of Black Panther in the shape of a pin. See below:

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Unless that’s Clark Kent trying out Black Panther’s outfit, the man in the mask, who we assume is supposed to be T’Challa, is a white dude. What the hell was Disney thinking? According to The Wrap, the pin was seen at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Wrap claims it could be a production error because “the normal Black Panther mask doesn’t leave any part of his face exposed.” Why would the production error automatically go to a white version? White-washing Black movies for marketing is an old school Hollywood strategy. Even as recent as 2013, an Italian movie poster for 12 Years a Slave featured none of the Black actors. Of course Twitter reacted, see below:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Expect an apology from Disney in five, four, three, two…

SOURCE: The Wrap

SEE ALSO:

Rumored Marvel Comics Film Adaptation Of ‘Black Panther’ Could Spark Necessary Revolution

Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff

Best Photos Comic Con 2017

49 photos Launch gallery

Best Photos Comic Con 2017

Continue reading Best Photos Comic Con 2017

Best Photos Comic Con 2017

black panther , disney , Marvel , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
This Ode To Old School Music Is How…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
Some People Want To Eat Tide Pods And…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
LOL: Here’s How Cold It Really Feels On…
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
Oprah Rocks Purple And Pink Hair In ‘O…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Watch: This Rapper Could Be The Next Best…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Forbes Reveals Their List Of Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Princess Nokia Shares Touching Poem On Depression
 1 day ago
01.09.18
One DJ Is Blowing Up Thanks To His…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Brrr: Could You Stand The Cold In ‘The…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
The Lite Feet Movement Has Taken Over New…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Everything
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Quavo Owes Drake Money After Losing College Football…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
It Appears Donald Trump Doesn’t Know The Words…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
These Celebrities Can Totally Unlock Each Other’s Iphone…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
photos