WTF? Disney Actually Created A White Version Of Black Panther

Black Panther is ready to hit theaters on February 16 and Disney is in full promotion gear. However, someone on their marketing team screwed up and social media is outraged. Disney created a White version of Black Panther in the shape of a pin. See below:
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Unless that’s Clark Kent trying out Black Panther’s outfit, the man in the mask, who we assume is supposed to be T’Challa, is a white dude. What the hell was Disney thinking? According to The Wrap, the pin was seen at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Wrap claims it could be a production error because “the normal Black Panther mask doesn’t leave any part of his face exposed.” Why would the production error automatically go to a white version? White-washing Black movies for marketing is an old school Hollywood strategy. Even as recent as 2013, an Italian movie poster for 12 Years a Slave featured none of the Black actors. Of course Twitter reacted, see below:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Expect an apology from Disney in five, four, three, two…
SOURCE: The Wrap
SEE ALSO:
Rumored Marvel Comics Film Adaptation Of ‘Black Panther’ Could Spark Necessary Revolution
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff
Best Photos Comic Con 2017
49 photos Launch gallery
1. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
1 of 49
2. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
2 of 49
3. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
3 of 49
4. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
4 of 49
5. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
5 of 49
6. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
6 of 49
7. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
7 of 49
8. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
8 of 49
9. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
9 of 49
10. Comic Con 2017 Day 1
10 of 49
11. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
11 of 49
12. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
12 of 49
13. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
13 of 49
14. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
14 of 49
15. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
15 of 49
16. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
16 of 49
17. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
17 of 49
18. Comic Con Day 2
18 of 49
19. Comic Con Day 2
19 of 49
20. Comic Con Day 2
20 of 49
21. Comic Con Day 2
21 of 49
22. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
22 of 49
23. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
23 of 49
24. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
24 of 49
25. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
25 of 49
26. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
26 of 49
27. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
27 of 49
28. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
28 of 49
29. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
29 of 49
30. New York Comic Con 2017 Day 2 In Photos
30 of 49
31. Comic Con Day 2
31 of 49
32. Comic Con Day 3
32 of 49
33. Comic Con Day 3
33 of 49
34. Comic Con Day 3
34 of 49
35. Comic Con Day 3
35 of 49
36. Comic Con Day 3
36 of 49
37. Comic Con Day 3
37 of 49
38. Comic Con Day 3
38 of 49
39. Comic Con Day 3
39 of 49
40. Comic Con Day 2
40 of 49
41. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 4
41 of 49
42. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 4
42 of 49
43. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 4
43 of 49
44. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 4
44 of 49
45. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 4
45 of 49
46. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 4
46 of 49
47. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 4
47 of 49
48. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 4
48 of 49
49. The Best of New York Comic Con in Photos: Day 4
49 of 49