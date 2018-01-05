Music
The Female Rap Version Of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” Remix Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse" cover art

Source: courtesy of Atlantic Records / Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Someone was brilliant enough to create a female rap mashup version of Bruno Mars‘ “Finesse” Remix featuring Cardi B. Low key, the megamix maybe better than the original.

It features Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim and more hip hop queens you’d never think you’d hear on a song together.

 

 

