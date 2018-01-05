Uncategorized
These Vintage Photos Of Nicole Murphy Prove That The Model Has Always Been Fiiine

LIFEWTR Art After Dark - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Nicole Murphy turns 50 years old today and by the looks of it, she’s found some sort of fountain of youth that has caused her aging process to simply come to a halt.

Young people these days may know Nicole as the lady that Shannon Sharpe shot his shot at on social media or Michael Strahan‘s ex. But others may be familiar with Ms. Murphy as a former model and fashionista and Eddie Murphy‘s ex wife.

Whatever you know her as, Nicole has always been one of the those beauties who gets finer over time!

Nicole Murphy

Source: Getty / Getty

Don’t believe us? Hit the flip to see more classic pics of Nicole Murphy that prove time is no threat to her beauty.

