Justin Timberlake Brings The Future Back In ‘Filthy’ Music Video

Justin Timberlake is definitely serving up surprises this week.

After announcing his upcoming album Man of the Woods in a rural setting, JT has turned around and gone futuristic with his “Filthy” music video.

The song, co-produced by Timbaland and Danja, serves as the first single for the album and the visuals show a robot with all the moves. Check it out below and you can expect Man of the Woods to drop on February 2.

