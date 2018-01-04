Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Team Up For ‘Black Panther’ Song ‘All The Stars’

The first soundtrack single brings the inspiration.

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The anticipation for Marvel’s Black Panther movie might be too much to bear for some fans. Luckily, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are here to up your excitement even more with their just released track “All the Stars.”

The track serves as the first single for the Black Panther soundtrack, which will be entirely curated by Kendrick and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

You can check out the inspiring “All the Stars” below and let us know what you think!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kendrick Lamar & SZA Team Up For ‘Black Panther’ Song ‘All The Stars’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Super Soul Plane: Erykah Badu Is The Flight…
 5 hours ago
01.04.18
This Family’s Weight Loss Journey Will Inspire You…
 5 hours ago
01.04.18
Is This How White People Feel All The…
 6 hours ago
01.04.18
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 7 hours ago
01.04.18
Alternative Facts: 12 Photos Of Donald Trump And…
 22 hours ago
01.03.18
Wig Off Wednesday! Halfway Through The First Week…
 23 hours ago
01.03.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 23 hours ago
01.03.18
8 (And A Possible) Things To Look Forward…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
Flames! Moves To Boost Your Confidence On A…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
One Young Woman’s Touching Tattoo Is Proof That…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
HQ Trivia App Is So Lit, One Woman…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
One Of The Faces Behind The Popular Nigerian…
 1 day ago
01.03.18
What’s Your Rap Name? Put “Lil” In Front…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
QUIZ: Are You More ‘Men in Black’ or…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Says, “I Do”…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
What Does DJ Khaled Really Do?
 2 days ago
01.02.18
photos