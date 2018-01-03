Music
Chloe x Halle Drop Inspiring ‘The Kids Are Alright’ Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere

A hypnotic track for the young at heart.

Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Tonight, the Black-ish spin-off, Grown-ish, will finally make its debut on Freeform at 8 p.m. E.T.

To get you excited for the college-centered comedy, music duo Chloe x Halle have released another song for the show.

“The Kids Are Alright” is an inspiring track about youth empowerment and it serves as a follow-up to their song “Grown” (which will be the theme song for Grown-ish). Check out their hypnotic vocals below and be sure to follow us on Twitter where we’ll be live tweeting during the premiere of Grown-ish!

