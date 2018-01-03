Music
Vol. 1: Gloria Prince Takes Us All The Wayyyy Back To The ’90s With Her Latest Mixtape

Gloria's all glo'd up on her latest project. Listen below.

Gloria Prince Throwback Mixtape Vol. 1

Source: Courtesy of 3Sixty Music Group

Texas sweetheart Gloria Prince is back with a new mixtape that’ll give you all the feels.

Covering and adding her own umph to throwback hits like “Dangerously In Love” by Destiny’s Child and “Are You That Somebody” by the late Aaliyah, Glo’s Throwback R&B Mixtape Vol. 1 is a must-listen.

On Soundcloud, Glo simply describes the tape as her “favorite R&B songs from 90’s and 00’s.” They just so happen to be some of our favorites too. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

photos