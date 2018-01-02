Mike Tyson Building A Marijuana Resort in California

The former heavyweight champion of the world is having an epic start to 2018. According to The Blast, Mike Tyson is creating a cannabis resort, which “aims at not only producing high quality strains of THC and CBD, but also implementing cutting-edge technology to advance the research on the health benefits of marijuana.” On December 20, Tyson began building the resort in California City, which is a desert 60 miles southwest of Death Valley National Park. The city mayor Jennifer Wood and his business partners Robert Hickman and Jay Strommen joined him in breaking the ground.

.@MikeTyson is preparing to revolutionize the marijuana industry — the former Heavyweight Champ just broke ground on his new cannabis resort. https://t.co/nrrL5JgAlP — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) January 1, 2018

Marijuana is fully legal in California as of today so this could be a hugely successful project for Mike Tyson. Reportedly, the resort will include a cultivation school, extraction facility, amphitheater, hydro-feed plant and supply store, and much more. According to The Blast, “The mayor describes the business venture as a ‘rebirth’ for the entire city.” The cannabis resort will reportedly create tons of jobs and give back to the community.

Congrats to Tyson — we are sure Snoop Dogg is mad he didn’t think of this resort first!

SOURCE: The Blast

